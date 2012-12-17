Homeless people struggle to access healthcare, report says

Video

Homeless people are struggling to access healthcare, according to a new Wales-wide report.

A third of people surveyed by housing charity Cymorth Cymru said health problems contributed to them losing their home.

Seven recommendations have been made to health boards, landlords and councils to ensure better support.

The Welsh Government said it welcomed the report and would consider its recommendations.

Josh, 17, has been homeless several times. He told BBC Wales he struggled to access help.