Newport Essentra workers' 'mood low' after closure threat

About 150 jobs could be at risk under plans to close a packaging factory in Newport.

Essentra's IP5 cartons plant, based at Imperial Park in Coedkernew, mainly makes gift boxes for the retail industry.

The company, which said the plant was no long profitable, has previously received more than £500,000 from the Welsh Government to help expand its operations in the city.

Workers leaving the plant on Thursday said the mood was "very low."