Family of missing James Corfield 'desperate' to find him

The mother of a teenager who went missing from the Royal Welsh Show has issued an emotional plea to find him.

A major search is continuing for James Corfield, 19, who has not been seen since he left the White Horse pub in Builth Wells, Powys, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He had been due to meet family at the showground where he was camping with friends but never arrived.

At a press conference on Thursday, his mother Louise Corfield said they were "desperate to know where he is".