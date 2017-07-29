Mothers 'frightened' of having children taken away

Video

New mothers are suffering in silence due to inadequate mental health support in Wales, campaigners have warned.

In 2013, Wales' only psychiatric mother-and-baby unit (MBU) closed, meaning women have to travel to England.

Charlotte Harding, who developed postpartum psychosis, hid her symptoms as she was frightened her son would be "taken from her".

The Welsh Government said it was investing £1.5m a year in community perinatal mental health.