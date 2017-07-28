Gwynedd housing plans will 'help communities flourish'

Video

Gwynedd councillors have approved a plan for 8,000 houses in north Wales over 15 years.

The Local Development Plan includes some houses which have already been built or have planning permission, but it would mean 1,366 new homes in Gwynedd in nine years.

About 50 people protested outside the council chamber on Friday saying it would affect the Welsh language.

Menna Machreth, from Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg (Welsh Language Society), had appealed for councillors to reject the plan but council leader Dyfrig Siencyn defended the decision.

Anglesey council will vote on the plan, which affects both counties, on Monday.