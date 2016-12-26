Video
Powys man gets broadband via satellite over Africa
Slow rural broadband has prompted one man to get his internet from a satellite 22,000 miles above Africa.
Prof Christopher Spry, 79, who lives in Heol Senni in the Brecon Beacons, had download speeds of about 500Kbps
He runs a community website and uploads weather data and nature videos, so paid £620 for satellite broadband, which comes from over the Democratic Republic of the Congo, via Luxembourg.
"It's an astonishing technological achievement," he said.
30 Jul 2017
