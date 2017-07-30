Passchendaele 100: Wales' soldiers remembered in Flanders

Video

Commemorations to mark the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele are getting under way in Wales and Belgium.

On the first day of the battle, 4,000 Welsh soldiers where either killed or injured.

The Duke of Cambridge laid a wreath at the Menin Gate at Ypres on Sunday, alongside the band of the Welsh Guards.

And a plaque marking the centenary of Welsh poet Hedd Wyn's death was unveiled near to where he died in Flanders.

BBC Wales' Roger Pinney reports.