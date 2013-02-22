Women should 'share passion' to get into sport

Video

Childcare, careers and a lack of confidence are among barriers faced by women in accessing sport, the governing body Sport Wales has said.

Sport Wales undertook a survey which showed 54% of women had done at least one activity in the previous four weeks compared to 63% of men.

It has launched a new campaign focusing on the social side of sport to encourage more women to get involved.

Fitness instructor Jin Osborne from Penarth helps women to get active.