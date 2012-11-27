RNLI warning during Welsh coast ‘deadliest’ month

Video

More people have died at the Welsh coast in August than in any other month of the year, figures have shown.

According to the RNLI, there have been 16 deaths in that month over the past five years.

The charity said the number of near-fatal incidents is also highest in August, with Welsh crews launching their lifeboats the most that month.

The RNLI is calling on the public to "respect the water" this summer as part of a drowning prevention campaign.

Lifeguard supervisor Tom John explains what to do if you get into trouble.