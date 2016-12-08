Cwm Taf health board complaint 'swept under carpet'

Video

A health board which took more than three years to handle a complaint has been criticised by an ombudsman.

A woman, referred to as Mrs D, died at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant a day after being admitted in November 2012.

The public services ombudsman for Wales found Cwm Taf health board took too long to investigate her son's complaint and said there was a "lack of transparency" in its response.

The health board has apologised and said it has "already taken a number of actions to improve and strengthen our complaints processes and services".