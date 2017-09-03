Cartoon monkey Moe could help police interview children

Video

A computer-generated monkey developed for schools could be used to help child witnesses give statements to police.

Moe uses motion capture technology as well as lip sync and voice-altering software to mimic the person controlling it.

It appears on a screen, controlled from another room, and talks and moves in real time.

It is hoped it could help with interviews as children might find it easier to open up to Moe than an adult.

Developer David Hinton, of Evoke Education, explains how the system works.