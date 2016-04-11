'One-stop shop' for cancer tests in Neath Port Talbot

Video

Three hundred more patients might survive cancer a year in Wales if services performed to the European average, a leading specialist has said.

An estimated 600 lives could be saved if Wales ranked with the best.

Tom Crosby, medical director of the Wales Cancer Network, said there needed to be "a relentless drive to diagnose cancers earlier".

Pilots have recently started in the Cwm Taf and Abertawe Bro Morgannwg areas for GPs to refer patients with less obvious symptoms to diagnostic centres.

In Neath Port Talbot, all GP surgeries now have the option to refer patients to one of these "one-stop" clinics.

Since June, 13 patients have been referred with unspecific symptoms and three of these patients were diagnosed with cancer.

Joyce Thomas, from Pontardawe, is one patient with vague symptoms who was checked and found to be clear.