Spotted: 6ft pet snake on the loose in Pembrokeshire

A 6ft pet snake has been spotted at numerous locations across north Pembrokeshire after going missing from its home about two months ago.

Piney, a non-venomous Louisiana pine snake, belongs to John and Josie Hiscock from Solva.

Since it went missing, it has been spotted three or four miles away on farms, the coast path and on the main road.

Mrs Hiscock said she could not believe how far the snake had travelled and would love to have Piney home.