Women 'left in wheelchair' after vaginal mesh implant

Vaginal medical mesh implant should be banned to stop women having painful complications, campaigners have said.

Hundreds of women across the UK say the procedure - used to treat incontinence and prolapse after childbirth - has left them physically and mentally scarred.

A report by the NHS England-led Mesh Working Group, published last week, said the use of mesh was still "a safe option".

The Welsh Government said it was going to set up a working group to "consider the latest recommendations and determine what further action we may need to take".

Carole Williams told BBC Wales Today she was frightened of ending up in a wheelchair unless the mesh was removed.