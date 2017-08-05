Welsh Conservatives call to scrap free NHS painkillers

Video

Free painkillers from the NHS should be ditched in favour of funding a cancer-fighting vaccine for boys as well as girls, according to the Welsh Conservatives.

Angela Burns, the party's shadow health secretary, said ending the availability of free painkillers could free up more than £16m a year.

Andrew RT Davies, the party leader in Wales, said this could be used to fund a Human Papilloma Virus vaccine.

But Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said he had "no intention" of making patients "pay for their painkillers".