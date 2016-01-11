New car buyers doing their homework online

Video

Sales of new cars in Wales have fallen by more than in any other nation or region of the UK in the past year.

The decline in sales in Wales was nearly 8% compared with a drop of 2.2% across the UK.

That is three times as steeply as the rest of the UK, according to the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

July was the fourth consecutive month that fewer new cars were sold in the UK, despite low interest rates.

VW car dealership Sinclair in Port Talbot said it was bucking the trend.

Sales manager Neil Evans told BBC Wales economy correspondent Sarah Dickins that customers for a while had been doing their research beforehand but it was still possible to offer a good deal.