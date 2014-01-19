New home design will 'save consumers money'

Video

A design concept which turns homes into power stations has the potential to cut household fuel bills by more than 60%, according to a report.

Last year, Swansea University's SPECIFIC innovation centre unveiled the UK's first energy-positive classroom.

Now plans have been approved which will see the same approach adopted in 16 new homes to be built by social housing group Pobl, in Neath Port Talbot.

The report was carried out by independent energy consultant Andris Bankovskis, who said: "Consumers could expect bill reductions of 60% and above."