Coin artist whose Queen's head is in everyone's pocket

Jody Clark's most famous portrait has been reproduced billions of times and you probably have one in your pocket right now.

But chances are you never will have heard of him.

However, pull out any British coin minted since 2015 and look carefully enough and there are his initials - beneath the Queen's head.

The Cardiff designer's effigy of the monarch is only the fifth since she took to the throne in 1952 and, with the phasing out of the old round pound coin, will soon be the only portrait of her on £1 coins.