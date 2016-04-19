Children given free meals in school holidays

Video

School children in some of the most deprived parts of Wales are getting free school meals during the summer holidays, paid for by the Welsh government.

It has put £500,000 of its education budget into these lunch clubs, which include all-day activities.

A report by MPs earlier this year said that up to three million children across the UK risked going hungry in the holidays.

