Swansea bomb hoaxer Richard Punchard arrested after scare

A man who planted a fake bomb at a Swansea shopping centre has been jailed for 16 months.

Richard Punchard, 21, of Swansea, left the hoax device at the Quadrant Shopping Centre in May, two days after the Manchester Arena terror attack.

It was found by a cleaner who raised the alarm and led to the evacuation of the complex and surrounding shops.

Punchard previously admitted placing an imitation explosive device with intent at Swansea Crown Court.