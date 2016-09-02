The children coming to terms with dad's terminal cancer

Video

When Richard and Loretta Walters renew their wedding vows, they hope it will be a day their three young children will always remember.

Richard was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer last November and he made it his mission to create lasting memories for Callum, 11, Lillianna, eight and six-year-old Sophia.

Last month, the 33-year-old's condition got worse and his family was told he only had two to three months left to live.

They hope the blessing near their home in Merthyr Tydfil on Friday will be a day to focus on something positive.