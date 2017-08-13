Swansea doctors' mission to Syrian refugee camp

Video

Two doctors from Swansea have helped treat hundreds of Syrian refugees as part of a humanitarian trip to Turkey.

Zubair Wani and Haroon Ali set up a clinic in the Adana camp with limited supplies during the trip, on their own time and at their own expense.

They raised more than £15,000 before travelling over and took donated antibiotics, painkillers, creams and dressings.

They described the situation there as "heartbreaking".