Video

A new appeal has been made to find the mother of a baby girl found in a bus shelter in Conwy county in July.

She was discovered near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn at 07:15 BST on 11 July.

A video plea has been issued by Conwy council's Family Team calling on the mother to get in touch.

A spokeswoman said the baby was "doing really well with foster carers".