Fire advice for Welsh flat residents after Grenfell

North Wales firefighters and Flintshire council officials are spending the week reassuring residents in the county's three high-rise tower blocks.

It comes exactly two months after the devastating Grenfell tower fire in London.

The tower blocks in Flint were refurbished with external cladding, however, it is not the same aluminium composite used in the London fire.

The council has insisted the material used in Flint is safe, along with other fire safety features at Castle Heights, Bolingbroke Heights and Richard Heights, including dry riser water points and sprinkler systems.

Senior fire safety manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue, Stuart Millington, said they took concerns of residents seriously.

Castle Heights resident Gwynfor Edwards said he felt safe in his home.