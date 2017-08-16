'High use' of food banks after benefits sanctions

Video

Unemployment in Wales is steady, while in Cardiff the jobs market is described as "buoyant".

But Ely has the highest unemployment rate in the city and 395 were claiming unemployment benefit there last month.

Employment mentor Maisey Edwards, who works in Ely at a community centre, said people who had their benefits stopped meant a "high use" of food bank vouchers.

Job Centre Plus in Cardiff said people needed to keep to the steps they had agreed to but they wanted to protect vulnerable people and those with complex needs.

"We want to help people find work," a spokesman said.