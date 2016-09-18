Why do technology start-ups choose Wales?

Video

Technology start-ups face a lack of relevant funding and advice in Wales when they begin to "scale up" into "large, successful" firms, a business network has said.

Almost 80 tech start-up companies have received £60m from Finance Wales in the last 10 years.

But Cardiff Start, a network with 2,500 members, said support was "often not fit for purpose".

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said the Welsh Government was "proactively supporting innovative businesses through tailored initiatives".

Ian Jones, of Amplyfi in Cardiff, and James Davies, of We Predict in Swansea, both received funding from Finance Wales and explain why they chose to set up their businesses in south Wales.