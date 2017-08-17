A-levels 2017: Top grades in Wales best for eight years

Video

A-level results for the top grades are the best since 2009 in Wales, according to results published on Thursday.

The proportion of A* and A grades is 25% - 2.7% higher than 2016. The 8.3% of A* grades is the best since 2010 when it was introduced.

This year sees results for 14 new "reformed" A-level courses for the first time.

But the number of entries, 33,294, is the lowest for more than a decade.