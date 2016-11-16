'Camaraderie was there when mining industry was in full swing'

Video

A charity supporting former miners and their families across south Wales has doubled the number of social groups it runs over the last three years.

The Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation (Ciswo) now has almost 30 groups across the former coalfield.

It offers a variety of services such as home visits, bereavement support, help with benefits applications and industrial illness compensation claims.

But with an ageing population, it is looking at its future purpose.

Ciswo regional manager Andrew Morse said society had changed over the years.