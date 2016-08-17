A-levels: Kirsty Williams welcomes 'strong' results
Education Secretary Kirsty Williams has welcomed a strong set of A-level results but said she will continue to strive for improvements.
The proportion of A* and A grades is 25% - 2.7% higher than 2016. The 8.3% of A* grades is the best since 2010 when it was introduced.
This year sees results for 14 new "reformed" A-level courses for the first time.
But the number of entries, 33,294, is the lowest for more than a decade.
Ms Williams said the exams watchdog would be looking at what the reasons might be, beyond just a fall in the population.
