'You were a fantastic brother. As they say, the best die young'

The family of a young farmer who went missing at the Royal Welsh Show has held a celebration of his life.

Nineteen-year-old James Corfield's body was recovered from the River Wye in Builth Wells, Powys, in July.

He had not been seen since he left the White Horse pub in the town five days earlier.

More than 600 people gathered to pay tribute to Mr Corfield at Montgomery cricket club, where he was a member. It ended with a traditional cricket tea.