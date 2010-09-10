Voters 'must be priority' in assembly job-share bid, AM says

Video

Any move to introduce job-shares for assembly members would have to work for constituents, AM has said.

The assembly could look at changing its rules to allow two or more people to stand for one seat, under new powers being transferred to Cardiff Bay under the Wales Act 2017.

The Assembly Commission said job-sharing was a "possibility" under new powers.

Labour AM and mother-of-four Rhianon Passmore said any changes would have to be based on a "tightly-woven agreement" to make sure it served the needs of voters.