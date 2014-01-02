Planning 'root' of Help to Buy shortage in rural Wales

Video

Buyers of second hand houses should be able to access a Welsh Government-backed deposit contribution scheme, according to property experts.

More than a quarter of new homes in Wales sold last year used the government's £290m Help to Buy shared equity scheme.

Newport has seen the biggest take-up with 996 buyers using the scheme since it started in January 2014 but just 12 people have used Help to Buy in Ceredigion.

Layla Mangan, a partner at Alexanders Estate Agency in Aberystwyth said it was hard for people to take up Help to Buy when new homes were not being built in the area.