Planners 'should pass more home building'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Planning 'root' of Help to Buy shortage in rural Wales

Buyers of second hand houses should be able to access a Welsh Government-backed deposit contribution scheme, according to property experts.

More than a quarter of new homes in Wales sold last year used the government's £290m Help to Buy shared equity scheme.

Newport has seen the biggest take-up with 996 buyers using the scheme since it started in January 2014 but just 12 people have used Help to Buy in Ceredigion.

Layla Mangan, a partner at Alexanders Estate Agency in Aberystwyth said it was hard for people to take up Help to Buy when new homes were not being built in the area.

  • 21 Aug 2017
  • From the section Wales
Go to next video: £170m home buy help scheme starts