Help to Buy deposit contribution 'helped realise our dream'

Buyers of second hand houses should be able to access a Welsh Government-backed deposit contribution scheme, according to property experts.

More than a quarter of new Welsh homes sold last year used the government's £290m Help to Buy shared equity scheme.

But critics say while the initiative helps some, it "does not stimulate the housing market" and should be "widened for all" home-buyers.

Sally Fletcher, 43, said she and fiancée David Ebel - with three-year-old daughter Scarlett - were able to buy the "house of their dreams" with help from the initiative.

Help to Buy loaned the couple £53,500, 20% towards of their deposit, in April 2016 for the £268,000 four-bedroom home on the new Glan Lyn development in Newport.

"We couldn't have afford to buy a house without Help to Buy," she said.