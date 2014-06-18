RNLI warn 'people could lose lives' crossing to Sully Island

Video

Lives could be lost unless people heed warnings about the dangers of getting cut off by the tide near a Vale of Glamorgan island, the RNLI has said.

Thirty people have been rescued near Sully Island so far this year.

That is despite a traffic lights warning system and signs indicating when it is unsafe to cross.

Penarth RNLI Operations Manager Jason Dunlop said other agencies, such as HM Coastguard and the National Coastwatch Institution, were also concerned.

"We work on the basis, as do all of our partners, that this is a site at which people could lose their lives," he said.