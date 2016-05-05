'People will get killed' on polluted Hafodyrynys road

Video

Homes could be demolished or a bypass built under plans to improve air quality in an area with one of the UK's highest pollution levels.

In 2015 and 2016, levels of nitrogen dioxide on the A472 at Hafodyrynys were higher than anywhere but central London.

The level recorded far exceeds World Health Organisation guidelines on acceptable levels.

Caerphilly council is consulting on a plan to improve the levels.

Its Draft Air Quality Action Plan contains outline proposals aimed at reducing nitrogen dioxide pollution in the area.

Resident Martin Brown described the road as polluted and dangerous and said someone could be killed trying to cross it.