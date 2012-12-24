Ystalyfera landslip: 'We're completely broken as a family'

Video

Up to 150 homes could be affected by landslips which forced 10 properties to be evacuated, the leader of Neath Port Talbot council has said.

About 20 people were told to leave a terraced row in Ystalyfera after mounds of earth fell down the hillside.

Morganne Bendle's family is in limbo as they do not know if they will be able to move back in or if their home will be condemned.

She said: "We're completely broken as a family."