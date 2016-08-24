'Unprecedented' number of early entries for Wales GCSEs

Video

The GCSE A* to C pass rate in Wales has fallen to its lowest level since 2006, after some of the biggest changes in decades to the exams system.

The exams regulator, Qualifications Wales, said an increase in 15-year-olds sitting exams early was mainly to blame.

The A* to C pass rate fell to 62.8% after it had remained stable at 66.6% for three years.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said there had been an "unprecedented" number of Year 10 pupils sitting the exams this summer.