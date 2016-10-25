Lack of transgender healthcare service 'a real issue'

Lack of transgender service 'real issue'
Transgender people will be able to access specialist healthcare in Wales with the launch of a gender identity service.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the move followed an increase in demand for such services.

The Welsh Gender Team (WGT) will support a network of GPs who have a specialist interest in gender care, including hormone replacement therapy.

Mr Gething said the lack of a Welsh service had been a "real issue".

