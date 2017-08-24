'They came to help but were treated like criminals'

Video

Welsh NHS charities with links to Africa have said some people they invite to Wales are being humiliated by the way the Home Office handles their visitor visa applications.

Experts with advice for the health service are among those who have had applications refused, they said.

The Welsh Government launched the Wales For Africa programme in 2006.

The Home Office said all UK visa applications were considered on their individual merits.

Nurse Angela Gorman said she was "appalled and embarrassed" by people being refused entry, adding: "They have so much to give us but we treat them like criminals."