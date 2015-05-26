Mold barbershop choir woos new members with Toy Story song

Video

A Welsh barbershop choir celebrating its 30th anniversary is looking for new members to help it stay in harmony.

Flintshire's Mold Barbershop Harmony Society, which sings as The Clwyd Clippers, wants more men to swell its ranks.

It has performed across Britain and abroad, previously finishing fifth at the British national barbershop chorus competition.

The group, seen practising in this clip, is holding taster sessions in the autumn.