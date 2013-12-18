'Systemic failings' allowed Watkins to be free to offend

Video

Systemic failings by police allowed paedophile Ian Watkins to carry on offending "unchecked", the police watchdog has said.

Between 2008 and 2012, South Wales Police failed to adequately act on eight reports and three intelligence logs from six people about the former Lostprophets frontman's intentions.

Watkins received a 35-year sentence in 2013 for 13 child sex offences.

The force accepted the Independent Police Complaints Commission's (IPCC) findings and "serious concern" raised.

IPCC Commissioner for Wales Jan Williams said force-wide failings allowed Watkins to remain free to offend.