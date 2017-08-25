Ian Watkins child abuse: How police missed chances

Video

Police missed a number of chances to bring paedophile Ian Watkins to justice sooner, an investigation has found.

Between 2008 and 2012, South Wales Police failed to adequately act on eight reports and three intelligence logs from six people about the former Lostprophets frontman's intentions.

Watkins received a 35-year sentence in 2013 for 13 child sex offences.

The force accepted the Independent Police Complaints Commission's (IPCC) findings and "serious concern" raised.