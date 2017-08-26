Pontardawe woman's suicide bid stopped by a smile

Video

If it was not for the smile of a familiar bus driver, Sue Northcott believes she would not be alive today.

Moments earlier she had been standing by the side of a road preparing to end her own life.

With a husband and nine-month-old baby at home, a stressful job and in a "void" of depression, she had decided to kill herself.

But she said a smile from a bus driver in her hometown of Pontardawe, Neath Port Talbot, made her stop and seek help.

Mrs Northcott went on to become her town's mayor and, 22 years on, she wants to end the stigma attached to mental health issues.

If you are affected by any issues raised in this piece, help and support is available. Samaritans Cymru can be contacted 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on 116 123 (English) and 0808 164 0123 (Welsh).