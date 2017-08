Video

There are five times as many patients in Wales waiting more than a year for surgery compared to four years ago, the Royal College of Surgeons has said.

In March, more than 3,600 people had been left waiting, compared to almost 700 in March 2013.

Graham Dunlop, 49, from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, has been waiting nine months and was given an 85-week estimate to remove a cyst from his spine.