Burry Port driftwood 'barnacle monster' draws a crowd

Some have likened it to a sea monster with tentacles, while others have dubbed it the beast of Burry Port - but what has washed up on a Carmarthenshire beach?

It is in fact a large piece of driftwood encrusted with gooseneck barnacles - which are a delicacy in Spain, according to council ranger Emyr Richards.

The spectacle has attracted crowds of people over the past couple of days.

However, as the barnacles survive in water, they are now beginning to die.

Aled Scourfield reports.