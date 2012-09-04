Child obesity 'epidemic' getting worse, expert warns

Video

Children should get help from the NHS to stop a growing obesity "epidemic" in Wales, a leading expert has warned.

Prof Nadim Haboubi, chairman of the Welsh Obesity Society, said NHS clinics were available for adults but children had to wait until they were aged 16.

Some 11% of four to five-year-olds in Wales are obese and Prof Haboubi said he knew of nine-year-olds with type 2 diabetes.

The Welsh Government said it was committed to tackling the problem.