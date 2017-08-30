Betsi Cadwaladr patient's 'undignified death' criticised

Video

A woman's end-of-life care has been heavily criticised after she died on a hospital trolley following an "unnecessary" transfer.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board staff agreed the woman should receive palliative care after she went to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor in 2015.

But she was twice moved between hospitals for a "needless" CT scan.

The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales Nick Bennett said it was "detrimental to her wellbeing" and the health board has apologised.