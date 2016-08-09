Education call over 'racist' Aberaeron carnival float

Video

The Jamaican Bobsled Team have stepped into a row over a "racist" carnival float featuring people who had painted their faces black in Ceredigion.

Aberaeron's bank holiday carnival had a float based on Jamaica's bobsleigh team from the film Cool Runnings.

The incident was called "unacceptable" and police said they were investigating it as a "perceived hate incident".

The Jamaican Bobsled Team have since spoken out and said they hoped the incident would help "educate" people.

Jomarie Turner, whose two sons Bobbie Blue and Shiloh Rio are mixed race, said the attitudes of some people who dismissed the float as a joke were unacceptable.