Gypsy women breaking education barriers at university

Video

Gypsies and travellers may traditionally have the fewest qualifications of any ethnic group in England and Wales, but those going to university in Pembrokeshire say the younger generation is bucking that trend.

Leeanne Morgan is one of several women from Gypsy and traveller backgrounds who have studied at the University of Wales Trinity St David (UWTSD).

According to the course leader, at least nine women from Gypsy and traveller backgrounds have been on the programme and gone on to achieve their full BA degree in the last four years.

Ms Morgan explained why she wanted to get back into education after previously feeling discouraged.