'Trust and engagement' on social media key to solving crime

Police need to be more proactive on social media to get the public on side and gather information needed to solve crimes, a report has found.

The Open Source Communications Analytics Research Centre (Oscar) said approaches to social media were fragmented and some forces struggled to keep up with technological advances.

Oscar is led by Cardiff University and funded by the College of Policing.

Martin Innes, professor of police science at Cardiff University, said it was about building trust with the public.